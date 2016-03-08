Mauro Icardi: Tensions rise as Wanda Nara's car gets hit by rock

Mauro Icardi is right at the centre of a mini-crisis at Inter Milan at the moment. The striker was stripped of his captaincy earlier this week and refused to play for the club, as a result of it, in the match against Rapid Vienna in the UEFA Europa League - which Inter won 1-0.A breakdown in the relationship between Icardi and his partner-agent Wanda Nara and the Inter Milan management has led to the current crisis; with Icardi likely not to feature against his former club Sampdoria this weekend.Tensions keep rising around this crisis as Wanda Nara's car was, this morning, hit with a rock whilst travelling on the motorway not far from San Siro; the car was carrying Wanda as well as their children. Luckily, nobody was hurt but as tensions continue to rise, Icardi's future looks less and less likely to remain in Milan with the Nerazzurri.

