Max Allegri gives his thoughts on Juventus' 2018/19 Serie A fixture list
27 July at 15:20Juventus will start the 2018/19 Serie A as they face Chievo Verona on August 19. The manager of the Turin club, Max Allegri was asked about his opinion as to what he thinks of the Old Lady’s fixture list for the new season.
“On paper it's a set of opening games that should in theory be easier, while the latter end of the list is similar or perhaps even trickier than it was last term,” Allegri said.
