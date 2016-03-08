Maxi Lopez reveals how he snubbed Premier League for AC Milan move
12 January at 16:20In an exclusive interview with Calciomercato.com, Maxi Lopez revealed how his AC Milan transfer back in 2012 went down, rejecting a move to Premier League in order to join the Rossoneri. During the six months he was there, he scored two goals and assisted an additional two.
"When they told me Milan wanted me, I was going to England. However, Milan has always been my favourite club so I decided to stay in Italy. I signed the contract, but then the company asked me to wait for a few days because, in addition to me, they wanted to take another player (Tevez, editor's note).
"In the end, they were unable to sign another striker. I had already signed my contract, so in those days I couldn't go to England or return to Catania. I had to wait a few days, then they deposited my contract in the League," he revealed.
Currently, the Argentine striker is playing for Crotone in Serie B. They are sitting in third place in the standings and will be hoping to gain promotion to the top flight once again.
