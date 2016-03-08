Maxi Lopez: ‘Wanda is talking to Juve about Icardi-Higuain swap deal’

Maxi Lopez talked to Tiki Taka about a possible swap deal between Mauro Icardi and Gonzalo Higuain.



According to our sources, a deal between Juve and Inter it’s hard but still possible as Wanda Nara is always in contact with the bianconeri.



“I think anything can happen”, Maxi Lopez said talking about his ex-wife.



“We is an agent, she is the agent of Icardi and I think he met Juventus’ chiefs. A swap deal can happen but it’s hard. Icardi is happy in Milan and I don’t see Higuain change and move to Milan.”

