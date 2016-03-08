Maxi Lopez: Wanda Nara's former partner opens up about Icardi saga

Maxi Lopez is a name familiar to those who know the history of Mauro Icardi. Lopez is the ex-partner of Icardi's wife-agent Wanda Nara; with the model cheating on Lopez with Icardi before the two were officially an item. Now, speaking to Fernando Niembro in Argentina, Lopez has opened up about the current crisis revolving around Icardi and Wanda."​I decided to no longer have any contact with Icardi. Yesterday was my youngest son's birthday, I called him and when he was about to answer, he closed the phone, I told him he would understand the weight of this gesture in the future."​Mauro has collapsed in terms of performance for weeks and it is not a coincidence: Wanda Nara has a wrong tone, often logorrheic, the managers will be fed up with her. At Icardi's level, players must be assisted by class prosecutors."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.