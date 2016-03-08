Mayor of Milan reveals San Siro will stay standing until at least 2026

Giuseppe Sala, the mayor of Milan, spoke yesterday in Lausanne after the decision to grant Milan-Cortina the 2026 Winter Olympic games. His words, recorded by ANSA, suggest that San Siro is not going anywhere soon; after AC Milan and Inter Milan began to proceed with their desires to replace San Siro with a new stadium.



"The Municipality owns San Siro, if Milan and Inter decide to make a stadium I can only say two things. It will take time. And then in the end we are the owners of the stadium. In the Milan-Cortina situation, we have guaranteed that in 2026 the San Siro will still be functioning. This is the end of the story. After 2026, if we have a new stadium, we will decide the future of San Siro, but now we are in the absolute condition of confirming that it will be the venue of the opening ceremony."