Mayor of Napoli: 'Beating Sarri's Juve would be like an orgasm...'
17 June at 14:30Luigi de Magistris, the mayor of Napoli, spoke to ANSA about Maurizio Sarri's appointment as head coach of Juventus; just a year after the chain-smoking Italian manager left Napoli to join Premier League side Chelsea.
"Ancelotti makes us dream because to beat Sarri's Juve would be a football orgasm.
"I can not hide the disappointment; disappointment and bitterness - I understand that he is a professional but I also understand that in life you can choose, in politics as in football, and I can't forget Sarri's phrases about the 'Palace' and more.
"At 51, I continue to be a romantic and I think that in these professions; institutions, politics and even football, which are overwhelmed by finance, business and scandals, there must be room for the romantics. Despite this, the movement born around Sarri has been one of the most beautiful things in recent years."
