Mayor of Rome: 'I am ready to welcome Lotito proposal for Lazio stadium'

Stadio Roma Raggi
14 March at 14:15
Virginia Raggi, the current mayor of Rome, has spoken to Radiosei about the proposals for Roma's new stadium; as well as discussing the possibility of a similar future for Roma's city-rivals Lazio. Lazio, as of yet, have not submitted any formal desire to have their own stadium built, president Claudio Lotito only just recovering the club from the debt that was left by past president Sergio Cragnotti.

"What the Municipality had to do was done. We are on the line. I think yes, the work will begin by the end of the year."

"Lazio stadium? I am waiting for the president and his formula. I met him, I tried to sponsor an idea, that of Flaminio. A dream for so many Laziale. We all hope so. When Lotito wants to make a proposal, I am ready to welcome it and analyze it. I am waiting. Indeed, anxiously waiting. I repeat, in an informal meeting, I told him to think of the Flaminio. Until now I have never had a proposal."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.