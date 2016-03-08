Mayor of Rome: 'I am ready to welcome Lotito proposal for Lazio stadium'
14 March at 14:15Virginia Raggi, the current mayor of Rome, has spoken to Radiosei about the proposals for Roma's new stadium; as well as discussing the possibility of a similar future for Roma's city-rivals Lazio. Lazio, as of yet, have not submitted any formal desire to have their own stadium built, president Claudio Lotito only just recovering the club from the debt that was left by past president Sergio Cragnotti.
"What the Municipality had to do was done. We are on the line. I think yes, the work will begin by the end of the year."
"Lazio stadium? I am waiting for the president and his formula. I met him, I tried to sponsor an idea, that of Flaminio. A dream for so many Laziale. We all hope so. When Lotito wants to make a proposal, I am ready to welcome it and analyze it. I am waiting. Indeed, anxiously waiting. I repeat, in an informal meeting, I told him to think of the Flaminio. Until now I have never had a proposal."
