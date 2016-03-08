Mazzarri: 'Falque a huge loss'

Walter Mazzarri spoke at his press conference ahead of game with with Sampdoria: "They is a strong opponent. He made purchases in the summer and in January and is probably aiming for the Champions League. He has had the same coach for three years and is ambitious as a team. It will be a different challenge than the one of the first leg. They beat Sassuolo and Milan ".

On the absence of Iago Falque: "A huge loss, I hope to recover it before the end of the season".

On the close commitments: "When it's hot, recovering in such a short time is even more difficult".

On Zaza: "He must be held accountable with the absence of Falque, as must Parisians and Berenguer. They must make themselves ready. Whoever plays will have to run and lend a hand. We must never give up".

On the objectives: "I don't make comparisons with others, but if I see what Samp has done I think it should have more ambitions than we do. We have changed a lot and we are doing exceptional things, excellent and above the best expectations. But there are still nine games and we need to improve and never be satisfied.

On the challenge between Quagliarella and Belotti: "I trained Fabio, and when he told me what had happened to him I was moved, I'm happy for him. Belotti and younger. They are two strikers with different characteristics".

On the Fiorentina match: "We made mistakes and they started strong. We have 57% of possession in the first half. I complained because we were close to the area and we couldn't shoot. I would always win, but the game does not it was so disastrous. In a few they did well in Florence ".