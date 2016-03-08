Mazzarri, 'Genoa? Top team, they beat Juventus'

19 April at 20:45
Torino coach, Walter Mazzarri, spoke at the press conference ahead of his sides clash against Genoa. 
 
“Europe? I honestly didn't do the calculation. We are missing six days, let's get the best and then we will see where we will be in the standings. Genoa is a good team, which has achieved excellent results against the big ones: they have stopped Napoli, has won against Juventus, Lazio and Atalanta. has an experienced coach. You have to go with your legs and head to the top if you want to get an important result ".
 
 

