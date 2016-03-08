Mazzarri: Inter, Roma's prestige intimidated younger Torino player

The head coach of Turin, Walter Mazzarri says AS Roma and Inter Milan's prestige is being intimated his side's young players in the first two fixures.



"Perhaps we started quietly in those games because of the prestige of Rome and Inter," said Mazzarri in his Press conference.



"I spoke to them and tried to work on this aspect, including the warm-up routine. We were able to get our best and build on those second half performances, because we were not inferior to Rome and were only beaten by an extraordinary goal out of nowhere. "