Mazzarri: ‘Meitè has big potential’

Torino boss Walter Mazzarri talked to Sky Sport after the Granata’s 2-2 away draw to Inter. “We didn’t play well in the first half and Inter deserve the praise. We were too timid, our start was bad. In the second half some youths step up together with Soriano. Meite can do well, he has some great qualities and a big potential. I repeat, we didn’t start well this game. Inter gave us no spaces. Iago played a very good game too, I like technical players. If we play like a team, if everybody does his job we can do well. We must act like a modern team, we must be fearless.”

