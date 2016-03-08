Mazzarri on the brink after Torino’s thrashing against Lazio
31 October at 09:55Italian Serie A outfit Torino’s manager Walter Mazzarri’s job is under serious threat after his side suffered a thrashing 4-0 defeat in their recent league match against Lazio on Wednesday.
The result left the Granata on the 12th spot with just 11 points after 10 league matches, seven behind fourth-placed AS Roma.
Mazzarri has received an unprecedented backing from Torino’s President Urbano Cairo in the recent past where he publically and behind the doors backed the former Inter Milan manager to turn things around.
However, Wednesday’s result might prove to be a serious blow for Mazzarri’s immediate future at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.
Following the result, it is believed that both Cairo and Mazzarri had a one-on-one meeting where the 58-year-old has been asked to improve the team’s result in the coming weeks.
However, things are not looking good for Mazzarri who now has a task to produce a positive result in the next league match which is against league leaders Juventus on Sunday—that too with players who are clearly lacking in confidence.
