Mazzola: ‘Agnelli must apologize for Superga banner’
26 October at 21:50In the last days, after Report 's investigation, the case of the banners on Superga appearing in the Scirea stand during the Juventus-Turin derby in February 2014 has returned to the spotlight. In an interview with Tuttosport, Sandro Mazzola, former Inter player and son of the Valentino Mazzola, also spoke about the matter.
"Sincerely, in my heart, not only I cannot believe it, but I really do not believe that Agnelli knew of the content of those tremendous banners on Superga," he said.
"Yes, probably he had the smell of something wrong, but not of a fact, or so serious. With serenity, I tell Agnelli to reflect well before saying certain things, such as the invitation to stick to the sentences addressed to the media.
"You either accept all sentences or then it is not valid. It does not appear to me that Juventus has ever complied with the judgments of the Scudetto sentence, for example.
"If I had been in Agnelli's position, I would have apologized. Even if he has no direct responsibility, they are still his supporters," Mazzola concluded.
