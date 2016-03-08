Mbappe and Rabiot donate €30,000 to petition that wants to find Emiliano Sala

Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappe and Adrien Rabiot are among some of the many players who have contributed to the online petition that seeks to find Cardiff City's missing footballer Emiliano Sala.The striker was on a plane to Cardiff from Nantes but the plane could not be found by radar, but was scheduled to arrive that night. Search and rescue operations have been stopped, as they have found neither the plane nor the two passengers on board.But Sala's family launched an online petition to fund the search for the striker and PSG stars Kylian Mbappe and Adrien Rabiot have donated as much as 30,000 euros to the cause. The total donations have now reached about 88,000 with funding of over 300,000 euros.