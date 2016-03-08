Mbappe hints at PSG move for Chelsea star
23 July at 17:55FIFA World Cup Young Player of the Year Kylian Mbappe has hinted at Paris Saint-Germain's move for Chelsea star and French teammate N'Golo Kante.
Mbappe scored four goals for Les Blues in the tournament in Russia and he played an important role in handing Didier Deschamps their second World Cup title in history.
Mbappe was recently talking to France Football about Kante and he dropped a hint about PSG's interest in signing the former Leicester City man. He said: "It is true that he consulted me."
And I told him again that he will would be good for our team.I spoke to N'Golo during the World Cup but without forcing him because I know what it is when you wash your brain with transfers."
"In the end, I just put a few words in his ears. He must have discovered once he returned home and I have done well to convey the message."
Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have drawn links with Kante, along with Barcelona.
