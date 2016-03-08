Mbappe pushes Neymar away in PSG trophy celebration

MBAPPE MY IDOLO LMAOO pic.twitter.com/qT1iSVO31o — Galu (@PSGalu) August 3, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe was seen pushing away Neymar away during PSG's recent celebration.The Parisiens picked up a comeback 2-1 win over Rennes recently despite having gone 1-0 down early in the game. Goals from Mbappe and Angel di Maria saw them win the Trophee des Championes.In a video that has emerged after the game when PSG were celebrating the trophy win, Mbappe was seen pushing Neymar away from celebration huddle. The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move away from PSG this summer.