Mbappe pushes Neymar away in PSG trophy celebration

03 August at 16:55
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe was seen pushing away Neymar away during PSG's recent celebration.

The Parisiens picked up a comeback 2-1 win over Rennes recently despite having gone 1-0 down early in the game. Goals from Mbappe and Angel di Maria saw them win the Trophee des Championes.

 
In a video that has emerged after the game when PSG were celebrating the trophy win, Mbappe was seen pushing Neymar away from celebration huddle. The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move away from PSG this summer.

