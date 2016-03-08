Mbappe reveals what shocked him about PSG transfer
13 November at 15:00Kylian Mbappe is quickly growing a reputation as the best young player in the world, setting club and international football alight in 2018 – winning Ligue 1 with PSG and then going on to help France lift the World Cup, scoring throughout the competition and in the final. Mbappe moved on loan from Monaco to PSG for last season, with a buy-out option included, which the Parisian club activated, signing the French star on a permanent deal.
Speaking to RTS, Mbappe revealed his reaction to the astronomical €180m spent on the Frenchman by Paris: “180 million euros for my card? It's something indecent for someone like me who comes from a modest family. But the market works like that, I certainly do not have to revolutionise it.”
Then, on his ambitions, Mbappe said: “I do not want to be the copy of someone else, I want to mark the story by remaining true to myself.”
