Mbappe's relative: 'He will join Real Madrid one day'
17 March at 18:10One of Kylian Mbappe's relatives has revealed that the young Frenchman will join Real Madrid someday in the future.
Real Madrid have always been linked with a move for the young striker over the last two seasons and were linked to him even when he was at Monaco. The youngster though, has impressed a lot at PSG.
One of Mbappe's close relatives was talking to Le Journal de dimanch and he said: "When he was close to Real, Kylian commented," if I arrive in Madrid at 18, what will I do when I have 23?". One day you see him at Real Madrid soon."
