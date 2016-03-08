Mbappe's relative: 'He will join Real Madrid one day'

One of Kylian Mbappe's relatives has revealed that the young Frenchman will join Real Madrid someday in the future.



Real Madrid have always been linked with a move for the young striker over the last two seasons and were linked to him even when he was at Monaco. The youngster though, has impressed a lot at PSG.



One of Mbappe's close relatives was talking to Le Journal de dimanch and he said: "When he was close to Real, Kylian commented," if I arrive in Madrid at 18, what will I do when I have 23?". One day you see him at Real Madrid soon."