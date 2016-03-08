Mbappé to leave PSG because of Neymar and Tuchel?



According to El Larguero, Mbappé's father is preparing for a farewell to Paris.



The Paris Saint-Germain striker is at loggerheads with both coach Tuchel and teammate Neymar, so much so that there are two clans, one Brazilian and one French, in the locker room.



The World Cup winner set alarm bells ringing when at an end of season awards event he said that it might be time for him to take more responsibility in his career.



The player has been linked with Real Madrid in the past.









