Mbappé to leave PSG because of Neymar and Tuchel?

06 June at 15:00

According to El Larguero, Mbappé's father is preparing for a farewell to Paris.
 
The Paris Saint-Germain striker is at loggerheads with both coach Tuchel and teammate Neymar, so much so that there are two clans, one Brazilian and one French, in the locker room.
 
The World Cup winner set alarm bells ringing when at an end of season awards event he said that it might be time for him to take more responsibility in his career.

The player has been linked with Real Madrid in the past.
 
 
 
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.