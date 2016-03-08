Mbappe would cost Juventus less than Ronaldo
26 October at 10:30Juventus have stated their desire to find and sign the 'new Ronaldo' to help lead the team forward into a new generation. Already having strengthened their defence with Matthijs de Ligt, the Dutchman considered one of the best young defenders in the world, the Bianconeri are now on the look-out for a forward and the hottest name at the moment is that of highly-rated French striker Kylian Mbappe, currently playing with PSG in Ligue 1.
Mbappe is largely considered to be somewhat of a financial extreme, however, with it likely that the forward won't come cheap and that any interested team will have to fork over a large sum to sign the Frenchman.
However, as has been reported by Tuttosport, the overall cost for a deal for Mbappe from Juventus' perspective will actually cost less than the deal that saw the club sign Cristiano Ronaldo and, therefore, puts it into the realm of the financially viable.
The player himself would cost around 180 million euros whilst his potential salary demands, of 20 million euro net and therefore 40 million euro gross per season, would see the overall cost over a five year deal set at 380 million euros, or 76 million per year. In comparison, Ronaldo has/will cost Juventus 84 million euros per year.
