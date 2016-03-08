Starting with the good news, it looks like Patrick Cutrone could recover in time for the game, as he featured for almost the whole training session today. Davide Calabria, who's been suffering from fever, also looks set to be back.

However, Mattia Caldara remained in the gym today, and it doesn't look like he will feature on Thursday evening.

Ahead of the clash between Milan and Empoli on Thursday, Sky Italia have released an update report on the medical situation of the Rossoneri, with three players in doubt of the game.