Meet Michela Persico: the girlfriend of Chelsea target Daniele Rugani
18 July at 23:20Daniele Rugani could be on his way to London, with a move to Chelsea reportedly close. If Rugani moves, so will his girlfriend, Michela Persico; an Italian journalist and presenter of the Italian equivalent of Match of the Day.
Initially studying at the University of Bergamo, she would go on to work at Football Top 24, SportItalia and was formerly the sports editor of TeleLombardia. Most recently presenting TikiTaka, she could be on her way to England alongside boyfriend Rugani.
Rugani’s agent met with Juventus’ Sporting Director Paratici earlier ahead of the potential move to Chelsea today. The deal would reportedly be worth around €40 million, and would help Juventus balance the books after Cristiano Ronaldo’s switch from Madrid to Turin.
Rugani and Persico reportedly met at a tennis match in 2016 and have been together since, with Persico regularly watching her boyfriend from the stands in Turin.
