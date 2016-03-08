Meet the 13-year-old Italian child with better juggling skills than Messi: 'Real Madrid can sign him'

His name is Olghe Balliu and he is a 13-year-old Italian child who is playing in the youth sector of Cittadella. Olghe lives in Riese Pio X, in the Province of Treviso, North Italy. His father is an Albanian immigrant of 40-year-old who moved to Italy a few years ago and works as a carpenter. Real Madrid spotted him two years ago when Olghe took part to a summer camp organized in Italy by the Merengues. This past July, he went to Spain to have a three-day trial with the La Liga giants.



Olghe is only 140 cm tall, he is shorter than most of his team-mates but technically he is on another level. "He is very strong but he needs to improve his choices during the game. It's normal at his age", says Massimiliano Sambugaro, Cittadella's youth technical secretary. "He has great technical skills". Olghe supports Juve but Leo Messi is his idol. He did 198 juggles with a tennis ball (watch in the video), while his idol stopped at 180. He could sign a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid next year although he needs to turn 16 before moving to Spain.

