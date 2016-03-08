Meeting between Paratici-Leonardo for Bonucci and Higuain: the situation
27 July at 17:47AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci wants to return to Juventus in the summer transfer window, while the Old Lady are planning to sell Gonzalo Higuain to the Rossoneri in the same window.
Following the meeting between the Turin club’s director of football Fabio Paratici and the agent of Leonardo Bonucci, Alessandro Lucci, now Fabio Paratici will meet the general manager of AC Milan, Leonardo.
Juventus have given the green signal that will facilitate a move for Leonardo Bonucci to return to the Allianz Stadium just one year after leaving Max Allegri’s side in the summer transfer window of 2017.
But, the two clubs, Juventus and AC Milan have not agreed a fee that will see Leonardo Bonucci rejoin the Old Lady. Juventus defender Mattia Caldara is a wanted man by AC Milan and Mattia Caldara t also wants to change clubs in the summer transfer window.
AC Milan can sign Higuain, who will cost 60 million euros only in the event of the sale of Andre Silva, Nikola Kalinic and Carlos Bacca.
