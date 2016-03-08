Meeting between Serie A managers and referees after VAR controversies

Italian referees didn't have their best start to the season. The use of VAR, in fact, has been hugely criticized by media, managers, and footballers in this first part of the season and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport there will soon be a meeting between Serie A managers and referees to discuss the usage and of the video assistant referee.



Medhi Benatia's penalty against AC Milan yesterday night is among the most debated issues in Italy right now. The Juve defender did a handball and the referee Mazzoleni awarded the penalty kick to AC Milan after a VAR check but according to many Benatia should also receive a second yellow card and be sent off.



The VAR, however, was used differently for other similar episodes yesterday: Roma for example were awarded a penalty kick for Colley's handball on El-Shaarawy but the referee's decision was reversed after a VAR check. The same goes for Mancini on Politano (penalty for Inter) and Calabresi in Chievo-Bologna (penalty not awarded to Chievo).

