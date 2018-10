SoualihoThe Frenchman, a former Monaco star, spoke to Footmercato about the latest transfer speculations regarding his future and when he was asked about the interest of the Milan clubs , his reply was pretty straightforward: “I don’t care about these rumors. I am only thinking about hard work. Serie A is giving me what I’ve been missing so far.”“The level of the league is great, I am improving and I can see that on the pitch. I have more pace now, I have better technical skills and I think much more quickly now”, the 24-year-old said.Meité joined Torino for € 10 million last summer and he is a regular starter of the Granata. The 24-year-old has two goals in nine appearances with the Serie A side.