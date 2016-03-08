Meité: ‘I don’t care about AC Milan and Inter interest’
17 October at 15:55Soualiho Meité, one of the most promising center midfielders playing in Serie A doesn’t care about the interest of AC Milan and Inter.
The Frenchman, a former Monaco star, spoke to Footmercato about the latest transfer speculations regarding his future and when he was asked about the interest of the Milan clubs, his reply was pretty straightforward: “I don’t care about these rumors. I am only thinking about hard work. Serie A is giving me what I’ve been missing so far.”
“The level of the league is great, I am improving and I can see that on the pitch. I have more pace now, I have better technical skills and I think much more quickly now”, the 24-year-old said.
Meité joined Torino for € 10 million last summer and he is a regular starter of the Granata. The 24-year-old has two goals in nine appearances with the Serie A side.
