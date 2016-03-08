Memphis Depay speaks about his future and interest from Milan

Memphis Depay spoke today to L’Equipe following rumours that Milan are interested in the 25-year-old winger, only hours after news emerged that Everton turned down an opportunity to sign the player. Depay has been with Lyon since 2017, after a fairly disappointing 2 season spell with Manchester United, and has since turned around his form, impressing with the French side and helping them to reach the Champions League in both his seasons with the club. Here are his words to L’Equipe:



"Everyone can talk about my future, but I'm in Lyon and I want to give my best here. For the rest we'll see, I'm 25 years old and there are many interesting things ahead of me: the Champions League, the European Football Championship with Holland. So, no stress, some interest will come."

Apollo Heyes