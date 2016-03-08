Mendes confirms Ronaldo to stay at Juventus next season
03 December at 13:15Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ star striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has confirmed that his client will stay at the club next season.
There were reports in the Portuguese media which suggested that the former Manchester United striker might leave the Turin-based outfit at the end of the ongoing campaign.
However, Mendes, while talking to Sport Mediaset cited by Calciomercato.com, reassured fans that the 34-year-old will stay with the Turin-based outfit next season.
"Cristiano is the best player in the history of world football,” he said. “Juve? Yes, he will be at Juve next year.”
There were some reports of rift between Ronaldo and manager Maurizio Sarri as he was substituted twice before the previous international break.
But Mendes denied those rumours by claiming that his client is happy to work with the former Chelsea manager. “How is he with Sarri? He is happy,” said Mendes.
Ronaldo has joined Juve from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 for a reported transfer fee of €117 million.
Since then, the versatile striker has score 35 goals in just 59 appearances in all competition for the Old Lady.
