Mendes continues to work on opening door for James to move to Napoli

11 August at 11:30
According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport this morning, Jorge Mendes continues to work tirelessly on helping James Rodriguez leave Real Madrid. After spending the last two seasons on loan with German club Bayern Munich, the Bavarian club chose not to purchase him permanently and the Colombian returned to Real Madrid, where it appears that he has no future.

Napoli are interested and Madrid want to sell but there is some distance between what the Neapolitan side are prepared to offer and what Los Blancos wish to attain for the attacking midfielder. Therefore, Mendes is attempting to convince the La Liga side into letting him go on a plan that suits Napoli, with just a few weeks left of the market.

