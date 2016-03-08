Mendes: 'Juventus is Ronaldo's last club'
11 July at 15:10Jorge Mendes has confirmed that Juventus will be Cristiano Ronaldo's last club.
The Portuguese forward's switch to Juventus was done and confirmed yesterday, as Ronaldo delivered a farewell message to Los Blancos fans on the official Real Madrid website.
Mendes recently confirmed that Juventus will be Ronaldo's last club. He said: "I am very happy for Cristiano. Juventus will be his last club. I am happy that he made this decision. In this team will finish a wonderful career.Ro I thank Andrea Agnelli in particular for his determination and will in the negotiations with Real Madrid. And I thank Marotta for his professionalism."
Mendes also said: "I thank Alessandro Proto for finding the right ideal home. It is very important for Cristiano to feel good where he will spend great moments with his family."
Juventus are paying a fee of 100 million euros for Ronaldo, who will earn 30 million euros over a period of four seasons.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
