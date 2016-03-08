Mendes labels CR7 'best in history' and makes Juve fans dream

Cristiano Ronaldo on one side, Joao Felix on the other. From one Portuguese to another, both assisted by Jorge Mendes. In the past few hours, at the Globa Soccer Awards in Dubai, all three received awards: Ronaldo as the best player, Felix as the best young player and Mendes as the best agent of 2019. On that occasion, the super-agent spoke about his clients to Sky Sport.



"Cristiano cannot be compared to anyone, for me, he remains a species in itself, different from the others. As a thirty-year-old, he has done things that others have never done. The younger ones take an example from him," he said.



"He is already at 9 goals in Italy, the league where it is most difficult to score. With Juventus he wants to win a lot more, he will soon be 35 but he can really play as long as he wants.



"Joao Felix? He is the best young player in the world, he has everything he needs to become a champion. Joao must share the determination and ambition of Ronaldo. Think about it, if we could see the best in history on the field with the best young player of the moment. If Cristiano were to play another 5-6 years, seeing Portugal as the world champion would not be impossible," Mendes concluded.