Mendes makes guarantees to Juventus about Mourinho and Ronaldo, talks ongoing with Sarri
21 May at 10:45The agent of Jose Mourinho- Jorge Mendes, has made guarantees to Juventus about possibly making the former Manchester United man their next manager.
The idea of Jose Mourinho managing Juventus seemed like a provocation because Jose is never liked by Juventus fans at all. He will be seen as an enemy at home, especially now that he seems less and less special.
But a report from IlBianconero states that Mourinho is a target and Juve feel he can take the side to the next level. Jorge Mendes has made guarantees to Andrea Agnelli about the bad relationship that Cristiano Ronaldo and Mourinho have.
The belief is that they can't work together after they fell out at Real Madrid and that could impact the club if Mourinho possibly manages Juve. Mendes has told Agnelli that Mourinho will take responsibility of correcting the relationship.
The idea of having Mourinho as the manager isn't out of the question for the bianconeri. Mendes himself is working on that idea.
