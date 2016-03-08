Mendes proposed Mourinho to Juve, here's how they responded...

Massimiliano Allegri's future at Juventus is far from certain. In fact the coach from Livorno is intrigued by the call from Paris Saint-Germain, who are reportedly ready to offer him a contract on much higher terms than the €7.5 million he currently receives each season in Turin. The continuous delays in the meeting with the president Andrea Agnelli, then, are raising the tension in the Bianconeri's home, day by day.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Jorge Mendes has proposed the crazy idea José Mourinho as an alternative to Allegri for Juventus. The Turin club, however, did not willingly evaluate the proposal of Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo's super-agent. Mourinho, according to the newspaper, is considered "too far" by the management and, consequently, the idea has been declined. It seems more and more destined that Juventus will be in the market for a new manager come the end of the season, with Antonio Conte currently the front runner, but as we see so often, so much can change in such a short space of time, and nothing is yet written in stone.