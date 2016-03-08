Mendes to buy minority shares in AC Milan?
31 May at 17:00As reported by today's edition of Corriere Dello Sport, Elliott have already decided on AC Milan's valuation, though it's not because they want to sell, but rather to be ready for what's to come.
In fact, from the hedge fund, there is a willingness to listen to any offers: not necessarily for the entire share package, but also only for a minority share. The latter option seems to be the most likely scenario, as pointed out by the newspaper.
At the moment, for Elliott, the club is worth around €500-600m million euros: not enough money for the fund to earn money on the deal as a whole. At €600m, their investment would be covered, though they are looking for a profit.
The owners of Wolverhampton, the Fosun fund, are said to be interested in the Rossoneri, possible buying a minority stake. The Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes would then most likely be involved.
