Mendy: Lyon deny agreement with Real Madrid



The signing of Ferland Mendy for Real Madrid must wait. Lyon have issued a statement denying that they have reached an agreement for the transfer, after L'Equipe published a doctor had travelled to the headquarters of the French team, to undergo a medical examination.



"Olympique de Lyon denies an agreement with Real Madrid for possible transfer of international defender Ferland Mendy, contrary to what he has been able to publish in certain media," said the brief statement.



The arrival of Ferland Mendy is still not ruled out yet, this week there have been advances on the possibility of the signing with an amount close to the 55 million euros expected to be enough.



