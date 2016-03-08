Meret eyes leadership role at Napoli

26 July at 15:20
Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret has revealed his desire to become a leader of the pack in an interview with Canal 8.

"Definitely I want to be the leader, like everyone,” said Meret. “We work to be ready. Personally I hope to find continuity and feel good physically and that’s where my focus is.”

The 22-year-old also expressed excitement while working with the partnership of Kalidou Koulibaly and Kostas Manolas.

“I don't know [if they are the best] because there are so many great pairs, but it is surely among the best centre-back pair in Europe,” he said. “This is an advantage for us and we must exploit it. However, the whole team must work hard to make it easier for them too.”

While talking about the team’s chances in the upcoming season, Meret believes Napoli will be in a better shape this time around.

“We are working every day to improve,” said Meret. “We have one more year of experience with the coach, we know what he wants. The group is more or less the same, the new ones will fit in very well and I think that’s why we are better prepared than previous season.”
 

