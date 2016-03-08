...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Meret's red card, was it a foul or a Ronaldo simulation? -pics

03 March at 21:25
Napoli are currently taking on Juventus as this is a big game for both sides. The game started off pretty slowly but then things heated up after a Malcuit error. His back pass was cut off by Cristiano Ronaldo who went one on one against Alex Meret. The young keeper took Ronaldo down just outside the box as he was sent-off for his tackle. There is a lot of controversy surrounding this call as it's hard to tell if there was a clear contact. You can view so bellow in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.