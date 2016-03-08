Napoli are currently taking on Juventus as this is a big game for both sides. The game started off pretty slowly but then things heated up after a Malcuit error. His back pass was cut off by Cristiano Ronaldo who went one on one against Alex Meret. The young keeper took Ronaldo down just outside the box as he was sent-off for his tackle. There is a lot of controversy surrounding this call as it's hard to tell if there was a clear contact. You can view so bellow in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.