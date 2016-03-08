Mertens aims at goalscoring record ahead of Arsenal clash

Dries Mertens continues to score. To be precise, the Belgian has bagged 104 goals with the Partenopei, same about as Cavani, with the aim of reaching Hamsik's record of 121 goals.

Even though the player had been linked with a move away from the club, perhaps even this summer, the situation seems to have changed as the words coming from the entourage hints at the opposite. With that said, Mertens has set his sights on Hamsik's record, and could continue his race for it tonight against Arsenal.