Man Utd dealt blow as Mertens hints at Napoli stay
08 June at 12:25Napoli star Dries Mertens has hinted at a Napoli stay and has revealed that he will not move to China.
Mertens joined Napoli in the summer of 2013 from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven for a fee in the region of 10 million euros. The Belgian's contract at Napoli runs out in the summer of 2020 he has drawn links with a move away from the partenopei this summer, with Carlo Ancelotti now in charge.
In an interview that Mertens gave to Belgian outlet Een, he revealed that he won't leave Napoli and will not move to China. He said: " Future? I will never play in China, because my wife Kat does not want to go there. "
"But I had the chance to do it, also because you have the chance to earn in two years as much as you earn in the whole career. "
"I'm very well in Naples, I like it very much and I have two years of contract, so let's see how it ends ".
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
