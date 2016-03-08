Mertens: 'My future with Napoli? I am happy here'
28 April at 16:05Napoli attacker Dries Mertens spoke to DAZN after equalling Maradona's goalscoring record at Napoli in the league (88 goals).
"It is very nice to have equalled Maradona, but today all that counted was three points. Against Atalanta, we did well, though we couldn't convert the chances we created," he began.
The Belgian, whose contract with Napoli expires next summer, also spoke about his future in the interview, having been linked with a transfer this summer by various outlets. Just like Ancelotti, however, he retirated that his future is at Napoli.
"I still have one year left on my contract, then we will see what to do. I like to play here, we will see what the club wants. The fans must understand that we fight for the shirt, we are strong, and I see a very beautiful future for Napoli. Meeting with the club? Again, I still have a year then we will see," he concluded.
Go to comments