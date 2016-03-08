Mertens on Juventus 4-3 Napoli: 'I will struggle to forget this..'

13 September at 14:45
Napoli star Dries Mertens has revealed that he will struggle to forget the club's 4-3 defeat to Juventus from two weeks ago.

In what was a thrilling game between the two Scudetto competitors, Juve raced to a 3-0 win in the first 60 minutes after a big period of dominance. But Napoli fought back after the introduction of Hirving Lozano, making 3-3. Only to see Kalidou Koulibaly's late own-goal made sure that Juve won the game 4-3.

In a recent interview that Mertens gave to Corriere della Sera, he talked about the game.

He said: "A game that I will struggle to forget. It was bad, very ugly to lose after a comeback that was unbelievable. I went to the National team and it took me a few days to recover. 

"But football is like that, its beauty lies in its unpredictability. Now we have another important match with Samp and it's up to us to make three points."

When asked about what has changed for him ever since Carlo Ancelotti joined the club, he said: "They showed me two different perspectives. From the defensive phase to the offensive phase, to module changes. Happy to have met them both."



 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.