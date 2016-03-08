Mertens on Juventus 4-3 Napoli: 'I will struggle to forget this..'
13 September at 14:45Napoli star Dries Mertens has revealed that he will struggle to forget the club's 4-3 defeat to Juventus from two weeks ago.
In what was a thrilling game between the two Scudetto competitors, Juve raced to a 3-0 win in the first 60 minutes after a big period of dominance. But Napoli fought back after the introduction of Hirving Lozano, making 3-3. Only to see Kalidou Koulibaly's late own-goal made sure that Juve won the game 4-3.
In a recent interview that Mertens gave to Corriere della Sera, he talked about the game.
He said: "A game that I will struggle to forget. It was bad, very ugly to lose after a comeback that was unbelievable. I went to the National team and it took me a few days to recover.
"But football is like that, its beauty lies in its unpredictability. Now we have another important match with Samp and it's up to us to make three points."
When asked about what has changed for him ever since Carlo Ancelotti joined the club, he said: "They showed me two different perspectives. From the defensive phase to the offensive phase, to module changes. Happy to have met them both."
Go to comments