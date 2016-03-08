Mertens reiterates desire to stay at Napoli
07 September at 10:35Italian Serie A giants Napoli star striker Dries Mertens has reiterated his desire to stay at the San Paolo Stadium despite having less than 12 months left on his current contract.
The 32-year-old expressed those views while talking to the media after helping Belgium in a 4-0 win against San Marino in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers on Friday. “My future? I am in Naples and this is my future,” he said.
Mertens further went on to express his disappointment after a nail-biting defeat in the match against defending champions Juventus by saying: “Juventus made some big signings but even then we scored three goals away from home. However, that defeat is still hard to digest.”
