Mertens's father: 'He wants to make history with Napoli”

Mertens bacia stemma Napoli
29 April at 16:00

Herman Mertens, the father of Dries Mertens, spoke in a live broadcast on 'Un Calcio Alla Radio' on Radio CRC: "I think Dries' record is important and we are honored to have reached Maradona’s record. He has a free day and he returned to Belgium for some events, I'll see him tonight and we'll talk to each other.

With Ancelotti there is a good relationship and my son tells only good things about the coach. The words of the coach in the final match with the Frosinone was important and it is right to praise Dries because he is a strong cornerstone for the entire team.

 hope Dries can stay at Naples for at least another year. At this time, Dries has a great goal of reaching Hamsik’s goal record, to leave an impression in the history of Naples: in Naples they are very unhappy for the season but the big gap with Juventus is also a factor in the team, there is certainly a regret for how they left the Champions League and Europa League with Arsenal.”

