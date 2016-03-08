Mertens set to be offered new deal: the details
04 September at 16:15Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly set to offer a new contract to their Belgian forward Dries Mertens, who was already linked with moves away from the club this past summer.
Il Mattino state that Napoli are set to hand a new deal to Mertens soon enough, after talks about a possible extension were held on Sunday in Genoa with the Belgian's entourage- Stirr Associates, which also represents Tottenham Hotspur star Toby Alderweireld.
One big part of the new contract will be that Napoli will remove the release clause of 28 million euros and that will allow them to seek a higher fee for the Belgian, if offers for him arrive.
Mertens' current deal expires in the summer of 2020 and the new contract will add another year in his deal. The partenopei are expecting offers for the player to arrive next summer and they want to arm him and removing the release clause would mean they could ask for a high fee, if potential offers come from China.
