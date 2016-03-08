Mertens tips Inter for a Scudetto challenge

Napoli star Dries Mertens feels that Serie A giants Inter will provide a stuff Scudetto challenge to the rest of the contenders this season.



In an interview that the Belgian gave to Sportmediaset, he talked about Inter and the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, he said: "Inter Milan for Scudetto? Yes, they made a big market: Lukaku is a great buy. He wanted to come to Italy, I'm happy for him, he will score many goals and it will become important.



" Racism against Lukaku? Unfortunately it is not a new thing, let us remember what happened last year with Koulibaly. The Napoli supporters then welcomed him to the stadium intoning his name, we hope that the same happens in Romelu what, although we have not yet talked about this."

