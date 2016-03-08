Mertens tips Inter for a Scudetto challenge

07 September at 16:15
Napoli star Dries Mertens feels that Serie A giants Inter will provide a stuff Scudetto challenge to the rest of the contenders this season.

In an interview that the Belgian gave to Sportmediaset, he talked about Inter and the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, he said:  "Inter Milan for Scudetto? Yes, they made a big market: Lukaku is a great buy. He wanted to come to Italy, I'm happy for him, he will score many goals and it will become important.

" Racism against Lukaku? Unfortunately it is not a new thing, let us remember what happened last year with Koulibaly. The Napoli supporters then welcomed him to the stadium intoning his name, we hope that the same happens in Romelu what, although we have not yet talked about this." 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Napoli

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.