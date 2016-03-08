Mertens: 'We must believe in the Scudetto'

Napoli beat Sampdoria 2-0 this evening, as the Neapolitan side keep up the pressure at the top of Serie A. With Juventus dropping points against Fiorentina, Napoli could well be favourites to lift the Scudetto at the end of the season.



Speaking on the matter, Dries Mertens, Napoli forward, said the following to Sky Sport: "​It was important to win, it's always difficult to come back after the international break. In the second half we gave an important signal.



"Scudetto? We must believe in it, we must make points, then we'll see.



"Liverpool? Those who played today did well, then we see, if we want to be a big team, we need great players on the bench too.



"Renewal? I'm here, I have no other thoughts. Stay in Naples? Let's see."