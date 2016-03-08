Mertens: 'We must believe in the Scudetto'

Dries.Mertens.Napoli.urlo.esultanza.2019.20.jpg GETTY IMAGES
14 September at 22:15
Napoli beat Sampdoria 2-0 this evening, as the Neapolitan side keep up the pressure at the top of Serie A. With Juventus dropping points against Fiorentina, Napoli could well be favourites to lift the Scudetto at the end of the season.

Speaking on the matter, Dries Mertens, Napoli forward, said the following to Sky Sport: "​It was important to win, it's always difficult to come back after the international break. In the second half we gave an important signal. 

"Scudetto? We must believe in it, we must make points, then we'll see.

"Liverpool? Those who played today did well, then we see, if we want to be a big team, we need great players on the bench too.

"Renewal? I'm here, I have no other thoughts. Stay in Naples? Let's see."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.