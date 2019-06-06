Messi admits his son 'pretends to be Liverpool' and 'celebrates Real Madrid goals'

06 June at 13:15
Lionel Messi is currently on international duty with Argentina and is preparing with his teammates for the upcoming Copa America which will take place in Brazil. At the training camp, the Barcelona superstar found some time and was interviewed by local media TyC Sports and spoke about various topics, including his two sons.

The captain of the team revealed how his younger son Matteo pretended to be Liverpool after the Reds defeated the Blaugrana in the Champions League semifinal and how he cheers when Real Madrid score to provoke his older brother Thiago.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@leomessi reveals how Matteo Messi annoys his brother Thiago by celebrating Real Madrid goals @tycsports

A post shared by 433 (@433) on

