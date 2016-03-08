Messi and Neymar to meet amid Barcelona return rumours?
30 June at 13:45The Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte will host the Copa America semifinal between Brazil and Argentina at dawn on Wednesday and, apart from the match, a very important event could occur for Barcelona.
Lionel Messi and Neymar could meet before the match or after it as the Brazilian, despite not playing for his national team, is accompanying the Selecao in all matches. This was reported by Mundo Deportivo.
Messi and Neymar are great friends and they have never hidden it. In fact, the Argentine confessed recently that he had a WhatsApp group with the Brazilian and with Luis Suarez.
In the process of Neymar returning to the Nou Camp, the meeting between the two friends could be useful for both to discuss the latest news, although the aforementioned WhatsApp group has already produced more than one comment about the issue.
According to the latest reports, the PSG star has an agreement with Barcelona regarding his contract at the club and now the necessary knot to untie is the French club's resistance to sell their jewel.
Go to comments