Messi blocks Barca's move for Juve target in summer
02 November at 17:20Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s star striker Lionel Messi has blocked the club’s move in the summer for English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen, as per El Desmarque cited by Daily Star.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and has attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid in Spain and Juventus in Italy.
As per the latest report, there was a possibility of Barcelona signing the versatile midfielder in the summer in a deal which would’ve seen two midfielders—Ivan Rakitic and young Carles Alena—going the other way around.
However, Messi blocked the Catalan-based club’s move for Eriksen because he believes that’s the 27-year-old’s performance in the big matches is not good enough.
Eriksen has been at Spurs since the summer of 2013 when he joined them from Dutch club Ajax for a reported fee of just €12.45 million.
